Georgia Democrats ramp up efforts to join 2024 early state lineup

It’s Georgia’s latest volley in an intense competition to land an earlier slot in the presidential nominating calendar, which would give the state greater influence in picking the nominee – and focus more attention on the state’s most pressing issues.

The Democratic National Committee is allowing states to bid for earlier dates after Iowa’s disastrous caucus in 2020 led to sharp questions about whether the majority-white rural state best represents the party’s diverse electorate.

Georgia is among 17 states and territories vying for an earlier slot as DNC officials prepare a final recommendation in August. A final DNC vote on the early-voting schedule is expected in September.

Leaders in Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire are trying to preserve their place at the head of the line, while Georgia is competing either to usurp South Carolina or, potentially, win a spot if a fifth state is added to the early-voting schedule.

Among the rivals still in the running are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

State party officials say an earlier date will be an economic boon for Georgia, drawing millions of dollars in spending from the campaigns, media outlets and others. It would also attract intense new focus on the state’s battleground status.

Separately, Atlanta is also competing to host the 2024 Democratic nominating convention.

The new attention would contrast from past presidential primary campaign cycles. Presidential candidates have only sparingly visited Georgia during recent primary contests, devoting much of their attention to generating a sense of momentum earlier.

Georgia set its 2020 primary for March 24 — weeks after Iowa’s vote — but it was pushed back twice as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. Joe Biden trounced Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to win the state’s June 9 vote.

“With our great diversity, political competitiveness and proven model for battleground states everywhere, Georgia is the ideal state for any candidate to build a strong, inclusive campaign,” said Williams.

The ad closed with the party’s tag line for the pitch: “Georgia. The true north of the Democratic Party is in the deep South.”