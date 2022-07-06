BreakingNews
Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena
Georgia Democrats ramp up efforts to join 2024 early state lineup

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
‘The true north of the Democratic Party is in the deep South.’

Georgia Democrats are stepping up their campaign to land a coveted spot as one of the earliest states to vote in the 2024 presidential primary with a splashy video that highlights the state’s diversity, history and emergence as one of the nation’s most important political battlegrounds.

The new video unveiled Wednesday by the Democratic Party of Georgia featured clips of former President Jimmy Carter, civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis before giving way to modern-day political figures.

Narrated by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the video also touts the party’s creation of a first-ever “voter protection” unit and Democratic victories in Georgia’s 2020 presidential race and the sweep by U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the 2021 runoffs.

“Our racial, geographic and economic diversity isn’t just a stat,” said Williams, the party’s chair. “It’s our strength. A strength that’s reflected in our Democratic leaders who are committed to making sure our state’s diversity is represented at the ballot box. A strength that knows how to win.”

It’s Georgia’s latest volley in an intense competition to land an earlier slot in the presidential nominating calendar, which would give the state greater influence in picking the nominee – and focus more attention on the state’s most pressing issues.

The Democratic National Committee is allowing states to bid for earlier dates after Iowa’s disastrous caucus in 2020 led to sharp questions about whether the majority-white rural state best represents the party’s diverse electorate.

Georgia is among 17 states and territories vying for an earlier slot as DNC officials prepare a final recommendation in August. A final DNC vote on the early-voting schedule is expected in September.

Leaders in Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire are trying to preserve their place at the head of the line, while Georgia is competing either to usurp South Carolina or, potentially, win a spot if a fifth state is added to the early-voting schedule.

Among the rivals still in the running are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

State party officials say an earlier date will be an economic boon for Georgia, drawing millions of dollars in spending from the campaigns, media outlets and others. It would also attract intense new focus on the state’s battleground status.

Separately, Atlanta is also competing to host the 2024 Democratic nominating convention.

The new attention would contrast from past presidential primary campaign cycles. Presidential candidates have only sparingly visited Georgia during recent primary contests, devoting much of their attention to generating a sense of momentum earlier.

Georgia set its 2020 primary for March 24 — weeks after Iowa’s vote — but it was pushed back twice as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. Joe Biden trounced Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to win the state’s June 9 vote.

“With our great diversity, political competitiveness and proven model for battleground states everywhere, Georgia is the ideal state for any candidate to build a strong, inclusive campaign,” said Williams.

The ad closed with the party’s tag line for the pitch: “Georgia. The true north of the Democratic Party is in the deep South.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

