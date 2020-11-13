Facing attacks, Warnock returns fire with new TV swipes at Loeffler

One of Warnock’s ads accuses her of “dumping” stocks after a Jan. 24 senators-only briefing on the coronavirus.

“Kelly is for Kelly,” the narrator says. “Warnock is for us.”

The Republican’s campaign has said the truth is more nuanced.

The U.S. Senate Ethics Committee dismissed complaints from watchdog groups questioning whether she engaged in insider trading, and her campaign said other officials closed investigations into the stock transactions without finding criminal wrongdoing.

In the second TV attack, Warnock delivers a direct-to-camera response to what he calls Loeffler’s attempt to stoke “division.”

“While she’s busy calling me names, let me tell you where I stand,” he said, detailing support for healthcare expansion and a livable wage.

“Kelly Loeffler may think that’s radical. I think it’s common-sense.”