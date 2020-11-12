Loeffler’s campaign takes aim at Warnock in first TV broadsides

The second ad opens with an image of school children pledging allegiance to the flag as a narrator warns of an attempted takeover by the “radical left.”

It rattles off a burst of attacks, including a grainy clip of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro appearing at a New York church where Warnock worked in 1995. His campaign said he was a junior staffer at the time and wasn’t involved in the decision that brought Castro to the church.

The attacks underscore a new dynamic that’s fast surfaced in the nine-week runoff. Warnock managed to avoid damaging broadsides in the general election campaign while Loeffler and fellow Republican Doug Collins bruised and battered each other.

Now he’s the target of a barrage of GOP barbs, so much so that his first ad warned he would be maligned for offenses so benign as eating pizza with a fork.