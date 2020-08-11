Emily’s List endorses Nikema Williams in 5th Congressional District

Emily’s List, the prominent PAC supporting Democratic women running for office, has endorsed Nikema Williams in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District race. One of the requirements for Emily’s List candidates is that they support abortion rights.
Williams faces Republican Angela Stanton-King in November after being selected to replace Congressman John Lewis on the ballot. Civil rights giant Lewis died last month at age 80 after being diagnosed with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer.
“Nikema is a proven leader whose work in pursuit of justice and equality exemplifies the values John Lewis stood for,” Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock said in a statement. “The first Black woman chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, the deputy director of civic engagement of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and the former vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood Southeast, Nikema has an outstanding record of fighting for women and working families.”
Williams opted not to run in the special election to fulfill the final weeks of Lewis’ term that expires at the end of the year. She and Stanton-King are competing in the general election for a full two-year term that begins in January.
Emily’s List previously endorsed Congresswoman Lucy McBath and educator Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 6th and 7th congressional districts, respectively. Both face tough general election races with well-funded GOP opponents.
Williams is competing in a more solidly Democratic seat, although Stanton-King has a national profile as a Trump-supporting conservative. Williams officially launched her campaign last week.