Emily’s List endorses Nikema Williams in 5th Congressional District

Williams faces Republican Angela Stanton-King in November after being selected to replace Congressman John Lewis on the ballot. Civil rights giant Lewis died last month at age 80 after being diagnosed with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer.

“Nikema is a proven leader whose work in pursuit of justice and equality exemplifies the values John Lewis stood for,” Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock said in a statement. “The first Black woman chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, the deputy director of civic engagement of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and the former vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood Southeast, Nikema has an outstanding record of fighting for women and working families.”