Nikema Williams launches bid for Congress with key endorsement

Her real electoral challenge will likely arrive in 2022, when she could face Democratic rivals who want to test her in an open race. Until then, she’ll aim to consolidate her party’s support, build a fundraising advantage and establish herself in Congress.

She picked the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act to kick off her campaign, and called for an update to the Voting Rights Act that restores protections stripped away by the Supreme Court and dismantle other barriers to the ballot box.

“Georgia Democrats know, like Mr. Lewis taught us, that our vote is the most powerful tool we have in a democratic society,” she said.