Duncan not expected to run for re-election as Georgia’s No. 2

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is unlikely to run for a second term as the state’s No. 2 politician, according to a senior aide who said the Republican is instead expected to focus on his “GOP 2.0” initiative to reframe the party in a post-Trump era.
Duncan has signaled for months that he would not seek re-election, but he’s declined to say publicly whether he will stand for another term. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Duncan’s decision has not yet been finalized.
While most GOP officials are either cozying up to Donald Trump or trying to avoid his wrath, Duncan stood out by setting himself on a collision course with the former president and top members of his own party.
Over the last few months, Duncan has repeatedly urged fellow Republicans to leave Trump in the rearview mirror, he’s called proposed rollbacks to voting rights “solutions in search of a problem” and he refused to preside over a Senate vote on election restrictions.
He’s also more aggressively promoted his vision of a big-tent brand of Republican politics, taking steps to set up an independent group that recently launched a website claiming a “better way forward.”
A former professional baseball player, Duncan was a three-term Georgia House member from Forsyth County when he announced a 2018 run for the open seat. He narrowly defeated David Shafer in a GOP runoff, then defeated Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in November.
He quickly positioned himself as an ally to Gov. Brian Kemp and was one of the first high-profile officials to endorse U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. But he alienated many in his own party by repeatedly swiping at Trump for his false claims of widespread voter irregularities.
Even before Duncan has made his plans clear, Republicans are already openly jockeying for position. Among the possible contenders are state Sens. Burt Jones and Butch Miller. And Democratic state Rep. Erick Allen announced his campaign for the seat last week.