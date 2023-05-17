Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention

In 2022, Shafer openly supported Trump-backed challengers to Republican incumbents, angering many mainstream leaders and their supporters. He also could face charges in the Fulton County probe for helping to engineer the pro-Trump fake elector slate.

The governor, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King each easily fended off their Trump-backed challengers in the midterm, raising questions about the former president’s popularity in the state.

Still, most public polls show him with a solid lead in Georgia. The latest, a Landmark Communications poll of 800 likely GOP voters released Wednesday, showed Trump with 40% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 32%. Kemp, who is seeking to stay in the 2024 mix, was at 7% support.

The state party has long been a hotbed for the party’s most conservative wing, and activists have occasionally rebuked senior elected officials or booed their appearances at the convention. This year, however, ultra-conservative factions have gained even more influence by winning a string of key positions in local elections.

Kemp, meanwhile, decided weeks ago to boycott the GOP convention, and most other statewide Republican officials are also skipping the event. The governor, too, is using a new fundraising committee to create a parallel GOP organization to mobilize Republicans, support his policy priorities and promote his candidates.

“I don’t have a rift with the state GOP. I just think to win we have to have a robust ground operation. The state GOP wasn’t doing that, so we did that ourselves,” Kemp said recently, adding:

“I’m going to stay engaged helping our legislative candidates, helping our nominee in 2024. Because if we don’t win Georgia, we aren’t winning the White House.”