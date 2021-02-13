Fulton DA’s probe will include Graham’s call to Raffensperger

In an interview Wednesday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis would not say if any Trump associates might also be under investigation. Willis said she launched the probe because the Futon DA’s office was “the one agency with jurisdiction that is not a witness to the conduct that is the subject of the investigation.”

08/12/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - Newly elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis talks about her victory over her former boss, outgoing Fulton County District Attorney Paul D. Howard, at her private practice office in Atlanta, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Willis will be the first woman to serve as district attorney in Fulton County.

Willis, who was elected in November on a pledge to beef up anti-corruption prosecution, on Wednesday sent notices to Raffensperger, Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Attorney General Chris Carr asking them to preserve key documents that could be helpful to the probe.

“This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” Willis wrote.

Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop told The Washington Post, which first reported the inquiry, that the notion that Graham’s call was improper was “ridiculous” and suggested the timing was aimed at damaging Trump amid his second impeachment trial.

“Sen. Graham was asking about how the signature verification process worked,” Bishop said. “He never asked the Secretary of State to disqualify a ballot cast by anyone. The timing on this is also quite curious. It seems to be a less than transparent effort to marginalize anyone who helps President Trump.”

In the interview with the AJC, Willis dismissed criticism from those who accuse her of being a political opportunist.

“I’m not trying to make a name for myself,” she said.