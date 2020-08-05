Breaking News

Ex Atlanta officer charged in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death sues to get his job back

X

Biden’s campaign launches first presidential ads in battleground Georgia

FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s campaign is reserving $280 million in digital and television ads through the fall, nearly twice the amount Donald Trump’s team has reserved at this point. The Biden campaign announced in a Aug. 5 memo it’s reserving $220 million on television airtime and $60 million in digital ads, in contrast to the $147 million the Trump campaign has reserved, according to a review of Kantar/CMAG data by the Associated Press.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s campaign is reserving $280 million in digital and television ads through the fall, nearly twice the amount Donald Trump’s team has reserved at this point. The Biden campaign announced in a Aug. 5 memo it’s reserving $220 million on television airtime and $60 million in digital ads, in contrast to the $147 million the Trump campaign has reserved, according to a review of Kantar/CMAG data by the Associated Press.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Political Insider Blog | 53 minutes ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is launching a first wave of general election TV ads in Georgia as the Democrat steps up efforts to compete in a state Republicans have carried in every White House race since 1996.

Biden’s campaign announced in a Wednesday memo it is reserving $220 million in television airtime and another $60 million in digital ads in Georgia and 14 other competitive states. They include Arizona and Texas, also traditionally Republican states where President Donald Trump is struggling in the polls.

The new ads feature the Democrat speaking directly to camera about Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout of the crisis, part of an overall strategy to energize supporters and win over independent and moderate voters who backed the president four years ago.

Recent polling of Georgia show a razor-thin race between Trump and Biden in the state, and some raise troubling issues for the president’s campaign. A CBS News/YouGov poll of Georgians released this week showed his support among white voters, Trump’s most reliable pillar of support, is eroding.

The former vice president’s campaign has only recently stepped up its investment in Georgia. It unveiled its senior leadership team in Georgia last week, a group that includes veteran strategists Tracey Lewis and Tharon Johnson.

Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Georgia since 2008, though the margins have grown steadily tighter. Fueled by gains across metro Atlanta’s suburbs, Democrats flipped a long-held Republican congressional seat in 2018, won more than a dozen Republican-held state legislative seats and forced two statewide races into runoffs.

This year, emboldened Democrats warn it would be “political malpractice” to sideline Georgia, with two U.S. Senate seats on the ballot, a couple of competitive U.S. House seats up for grabs and a chance to defeat Trump, who carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016.

President Donald Trump visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focused on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
President Donald Trump visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focused on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

The tight polls have forced Trump to start airing ads in Georgia over the summer, and earlier this week his campaign released a new wave of ads to run in Georgia and three other states he carried in 2016.

And Republican-aligned groups have already devoted more than $25 million for TV campaigns backing GOP candidates for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats through the fall.

Trump’s Georgia operation said it’s not panicking but being prudent. Campaign aides say the Georgia operation boasts more than 100 staffers and thousands of volunteers who have knocked on a quarter-million doors over the last few months. And the president has visited Atlanta several times this year, most recently a July trip to a UPS facility.

In an interview, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said one of the first conversations he had when he joined the president’s campaign as an aide in 2016 was with an antsy Republican nervous the party would lose Georgia for the first time in decades. Trump wound up capturing the state with little investment.

“We feel confident in our campaign there,” said Stepien. “There are other candidates on the ballot in Georgia and we want to make sure we bring them across the finish line with us. I invite the Democrats to spend – and spend heavily – in Georgia.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.