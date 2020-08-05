Biden’s campaign launches first presidential ads in battleground Georgia

Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Georgia since 2008, though the margins have grown steadily tighter. Fueled by gains across metro Atlanta’s suburbs, Democrats flipped a long-held Republican congressional seat in 2018, won more than a dozen Republican-held state legislative seats and forced two statewide races into runoffs.

This year, emboldened Democrats warn it would be “political malpractice” to sideline Georgia, with two U.S. Senate seats on the ballot, a couple of competitive U.S. House seats up for grabs and a chance to defeat Trump, who carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016.

President Donald Trump visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focused on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

The tight polls have forced Trump to start airing ads in Georgia over the summer, and earlier this week his campaign released a new wave of ads to run in Georgia and three other states he carried in 2016.

And Republican-aligned groups have already devoted more than $25 million for TV campaigns backing GOP candidates for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats through the fall.

Trump’s Georgia operation said it’s not panicking but being prudent. Campaign aides say the Georgia operation boasts more than 100 staffers and thousands of volunteers who have knocked on a quarter-million doors over the last few months. And the president has visited Atlanta several times this year, most recently a July trip to a UPS facility.

In an interview, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said one of the first conversations he had when he joined the president’s campaign as an aide in 2016 was with an antsy Republican nervous the party would lose Georgia for the first time in decades. Trump wound up capturing the state with little investment.

“We feel confident in our campaign there,” said Stepien. “There are other candidates on the ballot in Georgia and we want to make sure we bring them across the finish line with us. I invite the Democrats to spend – and spend heavily – in Georgia.”