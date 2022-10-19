ajc logo
X

Behind the early voting turnout surge in Georgia

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the turnout surge as early voting gets underway for the November midterms.

Plus, our insiders discuss the national implications with AJC Washington Columnist Jamie Dupree.

You can now call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline with your questions about Georgia Politics. Greg and Patricia will play your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment in next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Charles Sykes

Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape5h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
10h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
12h ago

Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Berlusconi says Russia's Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Unpacking a chaotic Abrams-Hazel-Kemp debate
21h ago
The Jolt: Money advantage unlikely to bridge partisan gaps in Georgia races
22h ago
The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
Featured

Credit: TNS

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
12h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top