Atlanta attorney on Trump’s brazen call with Georgia officials resigns

An Atlanta attorney and former Republican candidate who took part in the explosive call between President Donald Trump and Secretary Brad Raffensperger resigned from his law firm after his involvement in the conversation was revealed.
Zoe Shore of Fox Rothschild said late Thursday that Alex Kaufman is leaving the global law firm to “pursue new professional opportunities.” He and his father Robert, who is also leaving the firm, joined Fox Rothschild in 2019.
Kaufman ran twice unsuccessfully against Democrat Josh McLaurin to represent a Sandy Springs-based Georgia House district, promoting himself as a conservative who is loyal to Trump.
Throughout the roughly hourlong call, first reported by The Washington Post and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump berated and badgered Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his election defeat in Georgia.
Among the people on the call were Raffensperger, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and several aides and attorneys, including Washington lawyer Cleta Mitchell. But it was unclear until recently the identity of “Alex,” who didn’t appear to speak during the conversation.
The AJC reached out to Kaufman on Tuesday to confirm whether he was involved in the conversation, and he said he did not represent the president but declined further comment. The Above the Law news outlet reported Thursday that Kaufman indeed was on the call, and Shore confirmed it in her statement.
“Neither Alex Kaufman nor Fox Rothschild represent or have ever represented the President or his campaign,” she said. “As a national law firm, we are non-partisan, and we do not represent either President Trump or President-elect Biden.”
It’s not clear why he was involved in the call, but he is the general counsel for the Fulton County GOP and the Georgia GOP 6th Congressional District.
Another attorney on the call, Cleta Mitchell of Foley & Lardner, also resigned after the tape was disclosed.