Atlanta attorney on Trump’s brazen call with Georgia officials resigns

The AJC reached out to Kaufman on Tuesday to confirm whether he was involved in the conversation, and he said he did not represent the president but declined further comment. The Above the Law news outlet reported Thursday that Kaufman indeed was on the call, and Shore confirmed it in her statement.

“Neither Alex Kaufman nor Fox Rothschild represent or have ever represented the President or his campaign,” she said. “As a national law firm, we are non-partisan, and we do not represent either President Trump or President-elect Biden.”

It’s not clear why he was involved in the call, but he is the general counsel for the Fulton County GOP and the Georgia GOP 6th Congressional District.

Another attorney on the call, Cleta Mitchell of Foley & Lardner, also resigned after the tape was disclosed.