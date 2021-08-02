Athens poised to revive mask mandate as UGA students prepare to return

“We’re not going back and doing any mask mandates. I trust the local school systems with local control,” Kemp said last week. “Our school superintendents have been dealing with this issue for 15 months. They dealt with it all last year. They know how to deal with Covid in their classrooms. I trust them to do that.”

Unlike last year, when Kemp went to court to block local mask rules, he no longer has the same authority to override local rules. He let a public health emergency declaration that gave him sweeping powers to combat the pandemic lapse earlier this summer.

A growing number of local governments have stepped in. Beyond Atlanta and Savannah, school districts covering roughly one-third of Georgia’s public school students have adopted rules requiring masks for students, teachers and staffers returning to classrooms.

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz said the mask order in his county would lift if the uptick in cases subsides. He also said he will recommend a partnership with the Department of Public Health to offer a cash incentive program for vaccinations as UGA classes resume on Aug. 18.

About 40% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, a rate that lags most of the nation. But the vaccination rate is worse among younger people. State records show about one-third of Georgians aged between 15-24 have received a jab of the vaccine.