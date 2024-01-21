DeSantis quits 2024 race, Haley responds: ‘May the best woman win’

Speaking at Brown’s Lobster Pound in the coastal town of Seabrook, Haley sounded a conciliatory tone. She praised DeSantis for running a “great race.”

“He’s been a good governor, and we wish him well. But now there’s one fella and one lady left.”

“May the best woman win.” Nikki Haley gets the head-to-head matchup against Trump she wants now that DeSantis has dropped out of the White House race. Here’s her reaction: pic.twitter.com/kqZCoz6Qig — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 21, 2024

DeSantis’ exit two days before the New Hampshire primary came as welcome news to the Haley supporters who had crowded into the popular seaside lobster shack to see her. His departure is expected to help Haley further consolidate the anti-Trump vote in the state, where independent voters make up 39% of registered voters.

“I’ll leave you with this,” she told the group as she wrapped up her stump speech. “May the best woman win.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Dean Phillips hits Biden and DNC for New Hampshire’s Democratic demotion

HAMPTON, N.H.— Even U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips has downplayed his chances of topping President Joe Biden even though the incumbent won’t be on New Hampshire’s Democratic ballot on Tuesday.

But the Minnesota Democrat drew his loudest applause Sunday when he railed against the party’s decision to supplant New Hampshire with South Carolina as the first in the nation primary. State Democrats are bucking the national party rules by sticking to their January date, even though it means the state’s delegates won’t be counted as part of the official nominating process.

Phillips called the national party’s move “one of the most grievous affronts to democracy” as supporters in a seafood restaurant waved placards that read: “Joe wrote you off. Why write him in?”

His speech highlighted the sore feelings of local Democrats over the switcheroo, which was designed to elevate South Carolina’s diverse electorate.

Defiant New Hampshire Democrats have cited the fact that the state’s first-in-the-nation status is enshrined in local law and pledged to fight to preserve now-disqualified delegates.

Biden still will likely win. His allies have organized an extensive write-in campaign.

But Phillips has attracted enough support to merit attention as a curiosity, if not a threat to the president.

He invokes the Georgia civil rights icon John Lewis in speeches and pledges to find “common ground” on issues he said shouldn’t be contentious. Overhauling the immigration system. Nationalizing healthcare. Building 7 million new homes.

He approaches his long-shot pitch with a dose of levity. His TV ads compare Biden to Bigfoot, and billboards in Manchester ask residents if they’ve spotted the president. His stump speech is laced with self-deprecating jokes.

“Being unknown in a presidential campaign is a huge blessing,” Phillips said, “because two-thirds of the country doesn’t hate me yet.”

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein and columnist Patricia Murphy are in New Hampshire to cover its first-in-the-nation Republican primary. Follow their coverage on AJC.com/politics, and follow them on X: Bluestein at @bluestein and Murphy at @MurphyAJC