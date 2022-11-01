Abrams has $5.6M in the bank for the final midterm push

Both rivals have far surpassed their fundraising totals from four years ago, when they shattered state records. Since then, Georgia has emerged as one of the nation’s premier battleground states and Abrams and Kemp have become national figures.

And both campaigns have invested tremendous resources into a grassroots apparatus that’s helped set midterm turnout records during this stage of the early voting period, with more than 1.6 million ballots already cast.

Trailing in the polls, Abrams and her allies have highlighted the party’s get-out-the-vote machine. Groh-Wargo said the campaign is “outspending and outmaneuvering Brian Kemp on radio, digital and in the field” to meet voters where they are.

“As our record-setting grassroots fundraising operation shows,” she said, “voters understand the stakes in the election.”