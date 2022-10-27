Kemp will report $10M in the bank for final stretch

Kemp’s campaign said it collected $3.4 million between Oct. 1-25 and another $4.7 million from a leadership committee that can tap unlimited contributions under a Republican-backed measure he signed into law. With a solid lead in most polls, Kemp has aimed to use his resources to expand his electoral map.

Both rivals have far surpassed their fundraising totals from four years ago, when they shattered state records. Since then, Georgia has emerged as one of the nation’s premier battleground states and Abrams and Kemp have become national figures.