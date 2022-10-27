Kemp will report $10M in the bank for final stretch

Gov. Brian Kemp will report raising more than $8 million over much of the last month and he’ll end the latest reporting period with $10.3 million in the bank for his fast-approaching rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Kemp’s campaign said it collected $3.4 million between Oct. 1-25 and another $4.7 million from a leadership committee that can tap unlimited contributions under a Republican-backed measure he signed into law. With a solid lead in most polls, Kemp has aimed to use his resources to expand his electoral map.
Both rivals have far surpassed their fundraising totals from four years ago, when they shattered state records. Since then, Georgia has emerged as one of the nation’s premier battleground states and Abrams and Kemp have become national figures.
Abrams has yet to report her latest figures, but she has also made the most of the new leadership committee system. She collected more than $36 million in the three-month span between July and September. That’s nearly $9 million more than the Democrat raised during her entire 2018 campaign against Kemp.
This week, her campaign surprised many political observers by pulling back her advertising spending from more than $2.6 million a week to less than half that. Both campaigns have invested tremendous resources into a grassroots apparatus that’s helped set midterm turnout records during this stage of the early voting period.
While Abrams has outpaced Kemp’s fundraising machine, the Republican has held his own. He collected nearly $29 million between July and September, amassing more campaign cash over a three-month span than he raised during his entire 2018 campaign. In all, he’s raised nearly $69 million for his reelection bid.
