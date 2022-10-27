Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about early and absentee voting in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Kemp will report $10M in the bank for final stretch

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp will report raising more than $8 million over much of the last month and he’ll end the latest reporting period with $10.3 million in the bank for his fast-approaching rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp’s campaign said it collected $3.4 million between Oct. 1-25 and another $4.7 million from a leadership committee that can tap unlimited contributions under a Republican-backed measure he signed into law. With a solid lead in most polls, Kemp has aimed to use his resources to expand his electoral map.

Both rivals have far surpassed their fundraising totals from four years ago, when they shattered state records. Since then, Georgia has emerged as one of the nation’s premier battleground states and Abrams and Kemp have become national figures.

Abrams has yet to report her latest figures, but she has also made the most of the new leadership committee system. She collected more than $36 million in the three-month span between July and September. That’s nearly $9 million more than the Democrat raised during her entire 2018 campaign against Kemp.

This week, her campaign surprised many political observers by pulling back her advertising spending from more than $2.6 million a week to less than half that. Both campaigns have invested tremendous resources into a grassroots apparatus that’s helped set midterm turnout records during this stage of the early voting period.

While Abrams has outpaced Kemp’s fundraising machine, the Republican has held his own. He collected nearly $29 million between July and September, amassing more campaign cash over a three-month span than he raised during his entire 2018 campaign. In all, he’s raised nearly $69 million for his reelection bid.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Wickert

MARTA names new CEO for an era of expansion1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Checkpoint construction work causing long waits at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Hispanic oasis in ruby-red Ga., and the Latino vote
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Hispanic oasis in ruby-red Ga., and the Latino vote
4h ago

Credit: Handout

Fresh Air Barbecue named in Southern Living’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker amid new abortion allegation
6h ago
Abrams proposes closing ‘critical loophole’ involving Chinese tech
7h ago
The Jolt: Warnock, Walker running to avoid dreaded U.S. Senate runoff
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
7h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
5h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top