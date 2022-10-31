ajc logo
Abortion, crime and voting: A final Abrams-Kemp debate clash

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the final debate between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
