‘A sense of hope.’ Fair Count’s TV push urges Georgians to complete Census

“When we recover from this pandemic, we need to make sure we return to thriving schools, accessible healthcare and an economy that works for all of us,” she said. “Completing the 2020 Census is the first step towards our recovery.”

Federal data show Georgia’s participation in the U.S. Census already lags behind the rest of the nation: The national response rate to the 2020 Census was 76.5% through Aug. 23, but Georgia trails at 67.9%.

The radio and TV buys will air in middle and south Georgia communities where Census self-response rates are particularly low. Fair Count officials warn that for every person not counted in the Census, Georgia could lose as much as $3,600 annually for the next decade.

“We have just five weeks left to get this count right,” said Jeanine Abrams McLean, the group’s vice president. “There are no do-overs, we only get one shot.”

Here’s the text of the ad:

We need to head in a new direction, where we can build our road to recovery after this pandemic one community at a time. That’s why it’s important to get counted in this year’s census. Billions of dollars will go to help communities around the country, providing neighborhoods with access to quality healthcare, a safe environment for our kids, and a sense of hope as we move into the future. Complete your 2020 Census today. -