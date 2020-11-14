A look at the Georgia Democratic blueprint for victory in 2020

An early start: The memo credits efforts by Stacey Abrams and other leading Democrats to develop a sprawling grassroots infrastructure and robust voter protection program. The party launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in 2019 to plunge into municipal races, laying the groundwork for new pickups.

Nuts and bolts: The campaign expanded its gains in cities and metro Atlanta’s suburbs while undercutting Trump’s margins in exurban areas.

A pandemic shift: Democrats created digital organizing hubs on Slack and hosted virtual events across Georgia during the pandemic, hosting overall thousands of phone banks and digital organizing events to reach voters in their homes.

Mobilizing Black voters: The campaign launched the “largest paid African-American media program in recent state history,” with targeted emphasis on Black-owned media outlets.

Vote by mail: Democrats achieved record turnout during the June primary and capitalized on the move to absentee ballots in November. As organizers encouraged Democrats to vote early, the party publicized its voter protection hotline in seven languages and ballot cure operations were available for those with problems on their absentee ballots.

11/7/20 - Atlanta, GA - People cheer after the election was called for Joe Biden as they gathered in Midtown Atlanta to celebrate. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray