A ‘game changer?’ Herschel Walker rushes to air ad for Loeffler

Walker’s debut in the race is the latest addition to a constellation of Loeffler ads that have ranged from shiny soft-focus spots to a series that asserted she’s more conservative than “Attila the Hun.”

Loeffler has fueled the ad onslaught by pumping $20 million of her own cash into her campaign, and her husband Jeff Sprecher, the owner of a behemoth Atlanta-based financial platform, has underwritten an outside group that’s raised another $10 million.

Though he lives in Texas, Walker has become an important figure in Georgia GOP circles. He was a key supporter of Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler. And he spoke at the Republican National Convention of his close ties to President Donald Trump.

In the 30-second ad, Walker emphasizes Loeffler’s loyalty to the president, her anti-abortion stance and her fight against the “radical cancel culture.”

“Take it from me, Herschel: She’s a game changer for Georgia.”

See the ad, “Game Changer,” here: