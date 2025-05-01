Cory Booker invokes the late John Lewis in record-setting Senate speech

In an astonishing act of oratorical endurance, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker shattered the decades-old record for the longest Senate speech.

And throughout the 25-hour-plus affair, the New Jersey Democrat was clear about what inspired him. Not simply outrage over President Donald Trump. But reverence for John Lewis, the late civil rights icon and former Georgia congressman.

“I beg folks to take his example of his early days, when he made himself determined to show his love for his country at a time when his country didn’t love him,” said Booker, who eclipsed the late South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 24-hour 18-minute filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

In speaking of Lewis, Booker added: “He said for us to go out and cause some good trouble, necessary trouble, to redeem the soul of our nation. I want you to redeem the dream. Let’s be bold in America.”

Republicans dismissed Booker’s remarks. A White House spokesman said he was desperate for an “I am Spartacus” moment, while others called it a sad attention grab.

But Democrats, including some from Georgia’s delegation, cheered. Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, made the trek across the rotunda to sit in the Senate chambers and show their support.

And U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, prayed with Booker on Monday night as he began. Warnock returned to the Senate floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to give extended remarks in the form of a question, one of several Democrats who did so to give Booker a short break.

“I’m not Cory Booker, just another bald Black man,” Warnock, quipped to demonstrators outside the Capitol. “But I am so proud of Cory Booker.”

As Booker’s oratory came to a close, nearly every Senate Democrat, including Georgia’s Jon Ossoff, was in the chamber to applaud him. Ossoff said in a statement afterward that it forced “a moment of focus.”

”This President’s onslaught against core American principles, the rule of law, and basic decency require unprecedented opposition — and opposition that transcends partisanship,” Ossoff wrote.

Things to know

We're just two days away from Sine Die, the final day of the legislative session. Here are three things to know for today:

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has won a five-year legal battle with a former employee who said she was fired because she was pregnant, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports.

Former state Rep. LaDawn Blackett has taken over as Atlanta’s interim inspector general following a bitter feud between the office and Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.

Georgia Democrats are demanding a more aggressive, confrontational response to President Donald Trump’s return to power, writes Greg Bluestein.

Georgia 2026

In case you need proof why Republicans are desperate to recruit Gov. Brian Kemp to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026, look no further than a poll of 726 GOP voters released this week.

The poll from Advanced Targeting Research sought which Senate candidate likely Republican primary voters would gravitate around if Kemp passes on a bid. The answer? Inconclusive.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both notched 10% support.

The other candidates in the poll all landed in the low single digits: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick of Suwanee, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of St. Simons Island, Insurance Commissioner John King and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Curiously, the poll didn’t include U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Rome Republican who is considering a bid. But about 10% say they’d back another, unlisted contender. The rest are undecided.

The confidence interval for the polling sample was plus or minus 3.64%

Carter’s future

Add another name to the list of Democrats who could seek Georgia’s top job.

Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 gubernatorial nominee and grandson of the late President Jimmy Carter, recently met with party leaders.

Not long ago, Carter was seen as unlikely to run. But now, he’s telling fellow Democrats to consider him in the mix.

It’s another example of the jostling after U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, stepped back from her potential bid.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond could soon launch campaigns. And Stacey Abrams hasn’t ruled out a third run.

Camera wars

State Rep. Dale Washburn wants to ban speed cameras in school zones, arguing they’ve been abused to unfairly fine Georgia drivers.

But state Sen. Randy Robertson suspects there might be another reason for the push. During a Senate Rules Committee hearing this week, Robertson noted opposition to the cameras usually comes from people who have been ticketed for speeding, which includes Washburn himself.

“When I read an article in the paper, within the second line it discussed a sponsor of a bill having received a citation, my antennas go up,” said Robertson, R-Cataula.

Washburn, R-Macon, did indeed get a ticket for speeding through a school zone. But he said it illustrates his point about how unfair these cameras are. He said the ticket happened at 11:05 in the morning after the drop-off period, adding there were no flashing lights indicating the school speed zone was in force.

“I resent your implication [that] I have been anything but transparent here,” Washburn said.

Robertson also got one of these tickets, noting it was either him or his wife who was driving the car.

“We paid it,” Robertson said. “I don’t care if it was 7 in the morning or noon, we were driving too fast going past a school in Harris County.”

First take

Democrats celebrated on Tuesday after their preferred candidate won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the first major election following President Donald Trump’s victory in November.

The race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is technically nonpartisan. But Trump had endorsed Brad Schimel while Democrats were supporting Susan Crawford. Crawford won with 55% of the vote.

The election was widely seen as the first temperature check of a swing state electorate following Trump’s November victory. And the race itself will have big ramifications, as the court could redraw congressional district boundary lines.

The election was also a referendum of sorts on Elon Musk, who poured millions of dollars into the race and whose involvement was widely known to voters. Musk has become the face of federal job cuts in his role as a Trump adviser while leading the Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Wisconsin is no stranger to high-profile Supreme Court races. But these types of races are mostly foreign to Georgia voters. That’s because Georgia justices have a habit of resigning before their term ends, giving the governor a chance to appoint a successor. Contested elections are rare.

Nels Peterson was sworn in as Georgia’s new chief justice on Tuesday following the resignation of former Justice Michael P. Boggs. As Greg Bluestein reports, Peterson used his speech to give a full-throated defense of judicial independence, all without mentioning Trump by name.

Under the Gold Dome

It’s the 39th day of Georgia’s legislative session. Lawmakers have two days left to pass bills. The House and Senate are set to gavel in at 10 a.m. Here are some bills they could vote on today:

Senate Bill 100. This would guarantee adopted children can get a copy of their birth certificate when they turn 18. It’s sponsored by state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, and named “Andee’s Law” after his 5-year-old adopted daughter.

House Bill 225. This would ban speed cameras in school zones. State Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, says these cameras have been abused to unfairly fine Georgia drivers.

House Bill 651. This wouldn’t ban speed cameras, but instead impose new rules on them about when and how they can be used and who would get the money from fines.

House Bill 14. This would create a Georgia Music Office to “serve as a music business promotion office and information clearing-house.”

House Bill 79. This will would provide a tax credit for purchasing instructional courses on the safe handling of guns.

Listen up

Today on “Politically Georgia‚” the hosts discuss cuts to the federal budget. Then, talk turns to President Donald Trump’s plans to enact sweeping new tariffs on imported goods, which he’ll announce later in a “Liberation Day” event in the Rose Garden.

Have a question or comment for the show? Give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

You can listen and subscribe to the show for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Early release

Another meltdown on the U.S. House floor caused by infighting among Republicans has grinded work in that chamber to a halt, at least temporarily.

The latest tiff is over an effort led by Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to allow members of Congress to vote by proxy for the first six weeks after their child is born. House Speaker Mike Johnson is dead set against the proposal and refused to let it come to the floor through regular order. But Luna got the 218 signatures necessary to force a vote.

Johnson attempted to usurp that effort Tuesday by attaching language tabling Luna’s bill as part of a procedural vote. But that vote failed when nine Republicans, including Luna, voted with Democrats against the measure. (None of those GOP members were from Georgia.)

Johnson responded by canceling votes for the rest of the week and sending members home. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was among the most vocal critics of the effort.

“When my children were babies and were young, I prioritized them in that season of life. Now I serve in Congress because I’m not raising children,” Greene said. “If any member of Congress finds they’re not able to do the job for any reason, they should step down because someone else can serve in their place. They are not required to be here.”

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump plans to announce a sweeping new tariffs policy.

The House is done for the week.

The Senate has votes scheduled on more Trump nominees.

Shoutouts

Today’s birthday:

State Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone

Before you go

State Rep. Sylvia Wayfer Baker, D-Douglasville, is recovering from a vehicle accident and will miss the final two days of the legislative session.

“She is suffering with a lot of pain,” state Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Hiram, told House members. “However, she’s doing her best to keep up with her legislative work.”

State Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Hiram, told House members. "However, she's doing her best to keep up with her legislative work."