Politically Georgia: Will Trump face charges in Fulton election probe?

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the deliberations in Fulton County over whether to release the special grand jury report of Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Plus, our insiders analyze the new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll that asks voters where they stand on runoffs, abortion rights and sports betting as the new legislative session convenes. Also, they deliver a preview of Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address.