Politically Georgia: Will Trump face charges in Fulton election probe?

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Will Donald Trump face charges in Fulton County’s election probe?

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the deliberations in Fulton County over whether to release the special grand jury report of Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Plus, our insiders analyze the new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll that asks voters where they stand on runoffs, abortion rights and sports betting as the new legislative session convenes. Also, they deliver a preview of Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

