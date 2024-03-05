Politics

‘Politically Georgia’: Warnock explains his call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock appeared Tuesday on "Politically Georgia," where he discussed his call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Ken Cedeno/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

41 minutes ago

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has been one of the party’s most prominent voices calling for a negotiated cease-fire to end the Israel-Hamas war while also pressing for more humanitarian aid and the release of hostages held by the militant group.

Warnock joined “Politically Georgia” on Tuesday to discuss the backlash to the pro-Israel foreign policy that’s divided the Democratic Party — and led to protests last weekend during his sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“Listen, I’m a product of the Atlanta University Center,” he said of the group of students who walked out wearing “Stop Arming Israel” shirts.

“To me, it doesn’t feel that long ago that I was one of those. And I’m shaped by that same tradition coming out of the Kingian tradition of nonviolent protest. And so in a real sense, I was proud of the young people for pushing us on this issue.”

The hosts were also joined by Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz for a discussion on efforts in Atlanta and Washington to force local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration officials after the killing of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student. A 26-year-old Venezuelan native who authorities say crossed the U.S. border unlawfully was charged with murder.

“We’ve all seen very reactive legislative responses to trauma and tragedy. This legislation may be painting with too broad a brush,” Girtz said.

Plus, the panel discusses whether Nikki Haley’s campaign for president will make it to Georgia’s March 12 primary. And both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will visit Georgia this Saturday.

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: Political strategist Rick Dent joins us for a recap of Super Tuesday.

