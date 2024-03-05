‘Politically Georgia’: Warnock explains his call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

“To me, it doesn’t feel that long ago that I was one of those. And I’m shaped by that same tradition coming out of the Kingian tradition of nonviolent protest. And so in a real sense, I was proud of the young people for pushing us on this issue.”

The hosts were also joined by Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz for a discussion on efforts in Atlanta and Washington to force local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration officials after the killing of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student. A 26-year-old Venezuelan native who authorities say crossed the U.S. border unlawfully was charged with murder.

“We’ve all seen very reactive legislative responses to trauma and tragedy. This legislation may be painting with too broad a brush,” Girtz said.

Plus, the panel discusses whether Nikki Haley’s campaign for president will make it to Georgia’s March 12 primary. And both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden will visit Georgia this Saturday.

Wednesday on “Politically Georgia”: Political strategist Rick Dent joins us for a recap of Super Tuesday.