Politically Georgia: Perdue pitches election police force

Former Senator David Perdue (R-GA) speaks at the Georgia GOP State Convention in Jekyll Island, Georgia on June 5th, 2021. Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Credit: Nathan Posner

11 minutes ago

David Perdue has a new campaign promise in the Republican primary against Gov. Brian Kemp.

In this episode of Politically Georgia, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell discuss why the former U.S. senator wants a new law enforcement unit to investigate election fraud despite no widespread evidence of any wrongdoing.

Plus, they discuss what’s next for the federal voting rights legislation after it failed in the Senate.

About the Authors

