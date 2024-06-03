“Politically Georgia” panel discusses Atlanta’s ongoing water crisis.

“I woke up Saturday morning and said oh, this isn’t fixed yet,” she said.

Here’s a look from a visit to the site lastnight.

“ To the residents of Atlanta: We are on the case working to solve this problem. Thank you for your patience! I know this situation is very frustrating. pic.twitter.com/IO0hlueyAJ — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 3, 2024

Her problems were not unique. The Atlanta school system canceled summer school and summer programs Monday due to the ongoing mess.

“It looks like a geyser,” said Donastorg. She also said additional water main breaks sprouted up as the city rushed to fix the main break.

“It’s like a game of whack of mole,” said the reporter, who covers the economy for the AJC.

Donastorg also discussed Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ lack of communication.

“We didn’t hear from him (Dickens) Friday, Friday night, we didn’t hear from him Saturday morning. Finally Saturday afternoon he held a news conference, I asked him where have you been? He said ‘Memphis’,” said Donastorg.

“Mayor Dickens needed to get back to Atlanta as soon as possible and address this issue,” said Emory professor Emeritus Alan Abramowitz.

“Personally, I knew someone that had to get surgery to avoid losing their eye, and it was delayed nine hours,” said Oglethorpe’s Kendra King Momon.

Abramowicz and Momon were also guests on the show on Monday, along with political consultant Rick Dent.

Emory University Hospital Midtown, Grady Memorial Hospital, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were returning to normal operations on Monday.

Dickens is up for reelection next year, and the handling of this water crisis could linger on Atlanta voters’ minds.

“The water break gives your opponent a bullet,” said Dent. “The risk for him is not learning from this experience.”

Press conference abruptly ends after complaints from one upset Midtown resident, who is currently without water. Watershed took a few questions before that interaction. Mayor Dickens didn’t answer any questions. Follow @ajc and @ribunchreports for more. https://t.co/oxJOLNFqdR pic.twitter.com/P6yXNCp3fv — Zachary Hansen (@zach_ehansen) June 3, 2024

Tuesday on “Politically Georgia”: AJC reporter Riley Bunch joins us to discuss this ongoing water crisis in Atlanta.