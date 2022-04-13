ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Kemp and Perdue battle over guns, crime and the State Patrol

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks before he signed a bill, which will allow permitless carry, at a gun store In Douglasville on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. SB 319 allows a “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

On the day Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that eliminates concealed carry permits for handguns, David Perdue tried to steal the show.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss a campaign that’s getting even more tense.

Our crew digs into why Perdue claims he would have gotten the bill passed sooner -- and how he’s attacking Kemp on crime and the Georgia State Patrol.

Plus, Murphy explains how Herschel Walker is running a “velvet rope campaign” and what his opponents had to say about Walker’s absence in the first GOP Senate debate.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

