Politically Georgia: Kemp and Perdue battle over guns, crime and the State Patrol

On the day Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that eliminates concealed carry permits for handguns, David Perdue tried to steal the show.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss a campaign that’s getting even more tense.
Our crew digs into why Perdue claims he would have gotten the bill passed sooner -- and how he’s attacking Kemp on crime and the Georgia State Patrol.
Plus, Murphy explains how Herschel Walker is running a “velvet rope campaign” and what his opponents had to say about Walker’s absence in the first GOP Senate debate.
