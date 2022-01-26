Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: Battle for Buckhead intensifies, Kemp and Perdue court evangelicals

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The battle lines are being drawn in the fight over Buckhead, while some of the biggest names in the 2022 GOP primary try to win over some of the state’s most conservative voters.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution city hall reporters Wilborn Nobles and J.D. Capelouto join host Greg Bluestein to discuss new developments in the Buckhead cityhood issue. They talk about the warm reception Mayor Andre Dickens got at the Capitol and have audio you won’t hear anywhere else from the latest fundraiser for Buckhead City supporters.

Later, Political Insider Patricia Murphy breaks down why Gov. Brian Kemp may have gained an edge over his challenger David Perdue at Georgia’s Faith and Freedom conference. Plus, we look at the attacks from Herschel Walker’s opponents in the senate race.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigations
