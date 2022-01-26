Politically Georgia: Battle for Buckhead intensifies, Kemp and Perdue court evangelicals

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution city hall reporters Wilborn Nobles and J.D. Capelouto join host Greg Bluestein to discuss new developments in the Buckhead cityhood issue. They talk about the warm reception Mayor Andre Dickens got at the Capitol and have audio you won’t hear anywhere else from the latest fundraiser for Buckhead City supporters.

Later, Political Insider Patricia Murphy breaks down why Gov. Brian Kemp may have gained an edge over his challenger David Perdue at Georgia’s Faith and Freedom conference. Plus, we look at the attacks from Herschel Walker’s opponents in the senate race.