November 4, 2020 Atlanta: Fulton County election workers started counting and scanning ballots again on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020 as the State and the Nation waited for the results. Fulton County elections head Richard Barron said he expects results from the tens of thousands of outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots by 9 p.m. Wednesday. People across the nation are eagerly watching to see whether Fulton County home to Atlanta, the South’s crown jewel, and 1 million residents can help former Vice President Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump. There were 63,000 outstanding Fulton absentee ballots, which is about 27% of Georgia’s 236,000 uncounted absentee ballots Wednesday morning. That was enough to keep the nation biting its nails and waiting on Fulton. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC