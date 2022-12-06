PHOTOS: Live from the runoff at Park Tavern in Midtown Atlanta

Voting got off to a brisk start at Park Tavern in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in Midtown. Here are photos from the scene:
Lines formed in the rain before doors opened, but voters quickly moved into polling places to cast their ballots.
The Park Tavern polling place was decorated for the holidays before the last day of voting in the runoff, which will end this year’s election cycle. The general election was four weeks ago, but neither Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker won a majority.
