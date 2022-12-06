BreakingNews
Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
ajc logo
X

PHOTOS: Live from the runoff at Park Tavern in Midtown Atlanta

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Voting got off to a brisk start at Park Tavern in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in Midtown. Here are photos from the scene:

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Lines formed in the rain before doors opened, but voters quickly moved into polling places to cast their ballots.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The Park Tavern polling place was decorated for the holidays before the last day of voting in the runoff, which will end this year’s election cycle. The general election was four weeks ago, but neither Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker won a majority.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum7h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
14h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

APD officer critical after being hit by drunk driver during foot chase, cops say
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Live: US Senate runoff election in Georgia
18m ago
Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
38m ago
First voters in Georgia runoff say they know the election’s importance
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
38m ago
First voters in Georgia runoff say they know the election’s importance
12h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top