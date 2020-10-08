Coronavirus colors VP debate clash between Pence and Harris

The setting at the University of Utah, too, was unforgettable: Organizers staged Pence and Harris more than 12 feet apart, required audience members to wear masks and used plexiglass as a barrier.

Though the two clashed throughout, and often sidestepped questions from the moderator and each other, they also presented a marked contrast from last week’s presidential showdown.

In that tumultuous face-off, Trump repeatedly steamrolled over both the moderator and Joe Biden, while the Democrat hurled back insults. In this one, moderator Susan Page opened with a recitation of the rules and a pointed plea that “Americans deserve a discussion that is civil.”

Chaotic moment

Both Pence and Harris promptly aimed to prove they were capable of stepping in if the president is incapacitated or dies. Harris, a former California attorney general, asserted she’s ready to fill the nation’s highest office. Pence said his role as the head of the White House coronavirus task force honed his leadership skills.

They tangled at a particularly chaotic moment in American history. A coronavirus outbreak has swept through the West Wing and negotiations over an economic stimulus measure are on hold as job growth stalls and layoffs mount.

Pence came under intense pressure to defend Trump’s message not to “be afraid” of the lethal virus even as it’s claimed the lives of roughly 210,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million others.

Harris, meanwhile, entered the debate aiming to show she’s able to step in as president while challenging Trump’s record on the pandemic.

Though Trump has relentlessly tried to shift the race away from his cavalier approach to the pandemic, the recent outbreak has rendered that impossible.

With Trump’s diagnosis, Wednesday’s showdown could also be the last debate between the two presidential tickets — and the last chance for both to appeal to the huge national audiences that take in each matchup.

Policy clash

Decades of political scholarship show that vice presidential candidates rarely sway voters, and the two running mates have been overshadowed this campaign by the ongoing clash between Trump and Biden.

But the pandemic — and the advanced age of the presidential contenders — put an added emphasis on the role of the second-in-command. Trump, 74, was hospitalized for three days after he revealed last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 77, would be the oldest first-term president in U.S. history.

Both dodged a question about whether they’ve talked with the party’s presidential candidate about steps they should take should either become unable to serve.

Instead, the two used their time to discuss more favorable topics: Pence predicted a successful vaccine program, Harris talked about her path to becoming the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

For Pence, it was a chance to showcase his close experience with the nation’s most pressing political crises over four years as vice president and his record, as a former Indiana governor, in executive office.

Harris, who ran for president this year, sought to reassure Democrats that she could stand in for Biden after serving as California’s attorney general and a U.S. senator.

One of the sharpest exchanges involved Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns and the New York Times report that he owes hundreds of millions of dollars in debt while paying little personal income tax.

“He puts it all out there. He is honest. He is forthright,” said Harris of Biden. “Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been about covering up everything.”

Pence countered by describing Trump as an economic savant who has paid more than his share of taxes, before criticizing Biden’s push to repeal a package of tax cuts that Republicans pushed through Congress.

"On day one, Joe Biden’s going to raise your taxes.”

And Harris came under fire over whether Biden would increase the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and Democrats “somehow win this election.”

Biden has not said whether he’d support adding more spots to the nine-justice bench if Trump’s appointment of Barrett, who would cement a conservative majority on the bench, is approved by the U.S. Senate this year.

Dodging the question, Harris accused Trump of stacking federal courts with conservative white judges.

“You want to talk about packing the court. Let’s have that discussion,” she says. “Let’s go on and talk about the issue of racial justice.”