Ossoff, Warnock celebrate Georgia earmarks in spending bill ready for Biden’s signature

Among the $62 million in projects backed by Ossoff are also many he carried solo, including $8 million for a study of the environmental impact of a proposed passenger rail project.

“This is a major milestone for Georgia transportation, winning bipartisan support in the Senate,” he said in a statement. “This historic first step will assess the viability of a high-speed rail connection between Atlanta and Savannah, connecting these great cities and communities in between.”

The mayors of both cities praised Ossoff in a press release announcing the money was contained in the legislation now headed to Biden’s desk.

“The paths to our shared futures have always been paved with connectivity,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “Atlanta, the state of Georgia and its cities can only benefit from forward-thinking policies like high-speed rail expansion.”

Warnock’s name was on $95 million in Georgia-based projects, including a host of projects where he was the sole advocate. That includes $5 million each for facilities and equipment at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, Heart of Georgia Railroad rehabilitation and upgrades and money to build a MARTA operations and maintenance facility in Clayton County.

Warnock said that by visiting constituents across the state, he had a better understanding of where the need for federal dollars was greatest.

“I’ve talked to Georgians and traveled across the state to make sure this funding bill reflects the projects and priorities that are important to our families, businesses and communities,” Warnock said. “I’m proud this bill has strong investments that will revitalize critical infrastructure, create new economic opportunities, and help provide critical community services that keep people safe and help families thrive.”

Both of the senators, plus all six Democrats representing Georgia in the House and two Republicans, participating in the earmarks process. The other six GOP members did not, citing past abuses and concerns about the national debt.

Still, one of the biggest Georgia-based line items was backed by a senator from a neighboring state. South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham was the sponsor of $5 million in funding that was awarded to the Johnny Isakson Center for Brain Science and Neurological Disorders at the University of Georgia.

Isakson, who died in December, served in the GOP caucus alongside Graham for his entire 14 years in the Senate. A spokesman for Graham described Isakson as a “dear friend” and said the South Carolina lawmaker supports the center’s mission of researching brain disorders, including Parkinson’s, which Isakson lived with.