Ossoff subpoenas federal prison chief as part of Atlanta penitentiary probe

“Ensuring Ms. Peters’ success as BOP Director is a top priority for the Department, and we are committed to focusing Director Carvajal’s final days at the agency on preparing the BOP and Ms. Peters for this transition in leadership,” the department said in a statement. “As the Department has previously explained to the Subcommittee, we believe that preparation for testimony just five business days before this critical leadership transition may distract Director Carvajal’s time and attention away from this goal. Nevertheless, we continue to work with the Subcommittee to find an agreeable solution.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has spent years documenting controversies at the medium-security Atlanta penitentiary, a detention center for pre-trial defendants and a minimum-security prison camp contained at the same complex. Problems cited include security gaps and inadequate or incompetent staffing that provided openings for contraband and raucous behavior among inmates.

Last year, the prison was put under lockdown after dozens of cellphones and other unauthorized materials were found in just one of the penitentiary’s units. Several senior officers were banned from the facility, and about 1,100 inmates were transferred to prisons in other states.

At its lowest point, the prisoner count at the penitentiary hovered around 100, but its website says the current headcount is 976.

Both Ossoff and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the highest-ranking Republican on the subcommittee, signed off on the Carvajal subpoena. Ossoff declined to provide specific details about the committee’s investigation but noted that Carvajal has overseen federal prisons for the past two years and held senior positions in the bureau for years prior.

“The scope of our investigation for Tuesday’s hearing,” he said, “is corruption, abuse and misconduct at U.S. Penitentiary, Atlanta.”