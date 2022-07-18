ajc logo
X

Ossoff subpoenas federal prison chief as part of Atlanta penitentiary probe

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is launching a probe into allegations of “corruption, abuse and misconduct" at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary, said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, the chairman of the subcommittee. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is launching a probe into allegations of “corruption, abuse and misconduct" at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary, said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, the chairman of the subcommittee. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate subcommittee is launching an investigation of the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary, and it has subpoenaed the head of the federal Bureau of Prisons as its first witness.

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he had asked the Department of Justice to allow Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to voluntarily appear before the committee to answer questions but was turned down. The subpoena would compel Carvajal’s testimony during a planned July 26 hearing.

“The subpoena is to come and testify under oath on Tuesday,” Ossoff said. “And the Biden administration should cease obstructing our investigation by preventing his testimony.”

The Justice Department released a statement expressing disappointment in the committee’s decision to subpoena Carvajal, who announced in January that he was stepping down after months of scandal that include high rates of coronavirus infections among inmates and allegations of corruption and abuses at facilities across the nation.

Colette Peters will replace Carvajal as prisons director on Aug. 2. The Justice Department offered to have acting Deputy Director William Lothrop Jr. appear before the subcommittee instead.

“Ensuring Ms. Peters’ success as BOP Director is a top priority for the Department, and we are committed to focusing Director Carvajal’s final days at the agency on preparing the BOP and Ms. Peters for this transition in leadership,” the department said in a statement. “As the Department has previously explained to the Subcommittee, we believe that preparation for testimony just five business days before this critical leadership transition may distract Director Carvajal’s time and attention away from this goal. Nevertheless, we continue to work with the Subcommittee to find an agreeable solution.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has spent years documenting controversies at the medium-security Atlanta penitentiary, a detention center for pre-trial defendants and a minimum-security prison camp contained at the same complex. Problems cited include security gaps and inadequate or incompetent staffing that provided openings for contraband and raucous behavior among inmates.

Last year, the prison was put under lockdown after dozens of cellphones and other unauthorized materials were found in just one of the penitentiary’s units. Several senior officers were banned from the facility, and about 1,100 inmates were transferred to prisons in other states.

At its lowest point, the prisoner count at the penitentiary hovered around 100, but its website says the current headcount is 976.

Both Ossoff and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the highest-ranking Republican on the subcommittee, signed off on the Carvajal subpoena. Ossoff declined to provide specific details about the committee’s investigation but noted that Carvajal has overseen federal prisons for the past two years and held senior positions in the bureau for years prior.

“The scope of our investigation for Tuesday’s hearing,” he said, “is corruption, abuse and misconduct at U.S. Penitentiary, Atlanta.”

ExploreAtlanta federal pen nearly vacant amid corruption investigation

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
B.J. Ojulari leans on advice from brother Azeez, former UGA linebacker4h ago
Druw Jones leads strong Georgia contingent in 2022 MLB draft
19h ago
One year after injury, Ronald Acuña back playing in All-Star game
1h ago
Meet the draft pick the Braves got for Freddie Freeman
7h ago
Meet the draft pick the Braves got for Freddie Freeman
7h ago
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia ban on giving snacks to voters challenged in federal court
2h ago
Georgia’s abortion rate continues to rise as state awaits decision on new law
5h ago
Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top