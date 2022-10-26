Ossoff: Signs of improvement at Atlanta penitentiary, but more work needed

Colette Peters, the new director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, joined him but declined to address the media with the senator. The final stop of the tour was a meeting with corrections officers and other staff represented by a labor union.

The union’s president, Morell Huguley, said Ossoff took the time to explain his concerns about possible mismanagement and misconduct. But he also listened and appeared to have an open mind, Huguley said. Staffers have been on edge because there has been massive turnover with management and in facility operations, and Ossoff’s visit could alleviate some of their worries, he said.

“Morale is on its way up,” Huguley said, “and we’re just going to continue to do what we’re doing and be the best we can be.”