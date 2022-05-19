Opinion: The voters will only tolerate so much

There is one other important difference between Greene and Cawthorn. In North Carolina, state Republicans led by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis publicly opposed Cawthorn, and helped fund his defeat. In Georgia, no senior GOP leader has stepped forward to oppose Greene, who still has the strong support of Donald Trump.

As for Trump, the latest primaries brought mixed results. He notched a big win in the race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, where his endorsement led to an easy primary win for U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

That scenario may play out in Georgia as well, as UGA football star Herschel Walker has been coasting in the GOP Senate race — seemingly secure with the ‘complete and total endorsement’ of Trump.

Out in Idaho this week, Trump was trying to get rid of the incumbent GOP Governor — but Gov. Brad Little easily turned back a challenge from his own Lt. Governor, even though Janice McGeachin had the backing of the former President.

A week earlier, Trump’s preferred candidate for Governor lost in Nebraska as well.

Next up on Tuesday May 24 is Georgia, where Trump’s effort to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp seems to be faltering. Ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s campaign has limped toward the finish line, holding few campaign events, and making no big TV ad buys.

It could be Perdue’s second straight statewide defeat – even with the backing of Trump.

The voters seemingly will only tolerate so much.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com