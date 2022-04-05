OPINION: The Clarence Thomas statue and other GOP bills that failed

Abortion was another high-profile conservative issue that failed to pass.

The abortion pill restriction bill, Senate Bill 456, drew major opposition from OB-GYNs, who told a Senate hearing that almost none of the reasoning behind the bill had any basis in fact, including a provision that would have required doctors to tell a woman she can see “the remains of her unborn child in the process of completing the abortion.”

The bill passed the Senate committee with all Republicans voting yes. But with so many other hot-button issues, from Critical Race Theory to transgender sports to masks in schools, a narrow abortion restriction fell off the list of top priorities as the session wound down.

Another conservative favorite that stalled out was the proposal from state Sen. Jason Anavitarte to erect a statue on the Capitol grounds of Justice Clarence Thomas.

Although the Senate passed the bill after a fiery, emotional debate, Republicans in the House didn’t think the potential internal damage to their chamber was worth the payoff.

Democrats, especially Black members, had made their personal opposition to the idea clear.

“It is not that we have a problem that he’s a conservative or Republican,” state Sen. Nikki Merritt said. “We think he’s a hypocrite and a traitor.”

That Ginni Thomas’s Jan. 6th text messages to the White House have been in the news recently didn’t help the Thomas statue cause, either.

If I was giving superlatives to failed legislation at the Capitol this year, I’d give Biggest Flame-Out to the Buckhead City effort, the movement whose backers promised almost once a week “Big news coming at the Capitol!!!” only to be followed by silence in the House and Senate.

After getting a “Big News Coming!!” alert one Sunday night, I reached out to the senator whom I’d been told would be introducing a Buckhead City bill the next day. When I called the senator for details, he had no idea what I was talking about.

The Buckhead City group never made their case to lawmakers , let alone to voters.

The Charlie Brown Football Award this year would go to the perennial effort to legalize gaming in Georgia, which again failed to pass. One lobbyist for the gaming industry lamented Monday night that he felt like the Peanuts character, fooled again by Lucy and the lawmakers who said, no really, this might be the year gaming could pass in the Capitol.

Despite growing cultural acceptance of the idea among Republicans, especially the ones who bet on UGA football games on Saturday, the obstacle to gaming in Georgia was a lack of consensus about what to do with proceeds from the effort. There was no new HOPE scholarship idea to galvanize support, nor was there a Gov. Zell Miller figure willing to spend nearly all of this political capital to make it happen.

Many stalled bills fell under the rubric of hair-brained nonsense. You should sleep well tonight knowing that the Georgia Legislature did not take its opportunity to pass House Bill 1000, a bill from state Rep. Stan Gunter that would have made the rabies vaccine for dogs and cats optional.

Gunter said he drafted the legislation after a constituent worried that the vaccine could kill her dog. But the bill never got past the House Agriculture Committee and multiple veterinarians who reminded members that rabies has no cure and is usually fatal once symptoms begin.

The most frustrating failure for lawmakers in both parties was a bill to fix the state’s stalled medical marijuana program, which originally passed seven years ago, and inexplicably failed Monday by a single vote in the Senate.

“I’m at a loss on that. I mean, how long are these people gonna have to wait?” House Speaker David Ralston told reporters after the bill died early Tuesday morning. “And so you know, I hope the families of Georgia know, thatwe gave it our best shot. And so, you know, the blame is [with the Senate] over there as far as I’m concerned.”