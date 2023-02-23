Opinion: Searching for a way forward on immigration

It’s not just a GOP problem — Democrats are also at odds on immigration.

When the Biden Administration laid out new plans this week for the southern border, they were met with sharp attacks from fellow Democrats who said they weren’t much different from Donald Trump’s policies.

“It’s unconscionable, unacceptable, and un-American,” said U.S. Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., of the plan that would turn away most people seeking asylum, much like the Title 42 Coronavirus restrictions started under the Trump Administration.

One of the few bipartisan efforts in Congress would shield younger immigrant ‘Dreamers’ from being deported, opening up a plan to put them on a 10-to-12-year pathway to U.S. citizenship.

But the chief GOP sponsor of the ‘Dream Act’— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. — said that bill won’t go anywhere until Congress addresses what he labeled a “tsunami of illegal immigration.”

With Congress paralyzed and unable to legislate, that leaves a policy vacuum usually filled by a President making various immigration policy changes — which are then often challenged in court.

We saw that with DACA from President Obama, with various immigration policies proposed by President Trump, and now with the latest changes from President Biden – as lawsuits and court fights about border policies have become routine.

Late last year, when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a dispute about Title 42 COVID immigration restrictions, Justice Neil Gorsuch bemoaned the current political dynamic on immigration.

“We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort,” Gorsuch wrote.

Congress can change the stalemate. And there are lawmakers who are genuinely looking for a middle-ground solution. But it won’t surprise anyone if nothing gets done – yet again.

