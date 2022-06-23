ajc logo
X

Opinion: Republicans did the nation a favor with Jan. 6 panel boycott

Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, and Gabe Sterling, Georgia Deputy Secretary of State, are sworn-in as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, and Gabe Sterling, Georgia Deputy Secretary of State, are sworn-in as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

Washington Insider
By Jamie Dupree, For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Instead of finger-pointing and sharp partisan attacks, the special Congressional hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been calm, direct, and measured, revealing how Donald Trump endangered the peaceful transition of power in America when he refused to accept his 2020 election loss.

There is one person you should thank for this nonpartisan clarity: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy’s decision to boycott the proceedings — after Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked some of his choices for the committee — has allowed the Jan. 6 panel to methodically show how Donald Trump’s never-ending false charges of election fraud led to violence at the Capitol.

With his allies sidelined, Trump has started to publicly complain about McCarthy’s decision — the surest sign of what’s happening in the investigation.

Locked out of the hearings, Trump backers have been reduced to lobbing verbal grenades from afar — the January “Smear” committee as U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, calls it — but it’s had little impact.

Meanwhile, the witnesses — many of them Republican aides and elected officials who stood their ground against Trump — have calmly laid bare how Trump pressed outright lies and conspiracy theories about fraud.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified. “President Biden carried Georgia by approximately 12,000 votes.”

If House Republicans had put their members on the Jan. 6 panel, Raffensperger might have found himself under attack this week — just as he was right after the 2020 election, when top Georgia Republicans in Congress called for him to resign, and badgered him to find fraud where there was none.

“We know that Donald Trump tried to bully Georgia officials to go along with his conspiracy,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta.

Georgia has been at the center of this investigation, just as Trump has kept Georgia at the center of his non-stop false claims of election fraud.

But the recent Georgia primaries show state Republicans seem to have tired of that Trump canard, as this week two of his picks for Congress were easily defeated in runoffs. That added to his roster of Georgia losses in GOP primary races for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.

“Is it fair to say you wanted President Trump to win the 2020 election?” Raffensperger was asked as he began his testimony.

“Yes, it is,” Georgia’s Secretary of State firmly replied.

But Raffensperger made clear that doing his job — and following the Constitution — was more important than faking a Trump victory.

The Republican boycott of the Jan. 6 committee has made that message even clearer.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?15h ago
More record heat grips Georgia threatening vulnerable populations
1h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
15h ago
Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene
1h ago
Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene
1h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia Democrats aim to shift conversation from Biden
1h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
15h ago
Politically Georgia podcast: Another Trump takedown in the Georgia runoff elections
16h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top