Opinion: No mask could be a very costly choice for Greene

But the Constitution is pretty clear on the power of Congress to set rules and mete out discipline. “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings,” Article I, Section 5 states, including the power to “punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour.”

The mask fines get paid automatically, with the money garnished from Greene’s official paycheck.

While losing $100,000 is nothing to ignore, financial records show the Georgia Republican is not short on cash; Greene for example bought between $250,000 and $500,000 in U.S. Treasury bills in September.

Greene also was one of two members of Congress who bought stock in a company that plans to work with Donald Trump to set up a new social media venture, purchasing between $15,000 and $50,000 in DWAC.

But she bought the shares on the date the stock hit its high on October 22. The stock’s price has declined by one-third since then.

While many Republicans might support Greene’s crusade against the House floor mask rule, other than U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, most GOP lawmakers have avoided multiple mask fines.

As of November 15, Clyde had been fined over $15,000 for not wearing a mask. He could easily more than double that by Christmas.

The holidays may be a time for giving, but Greene and Clyde probably never imagined they would be sending huge amounts of money — in fines — to Uncle Sam.

