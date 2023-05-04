Opinion: No longer the ‘World’s Greatest Deliberative Body’

“I do think that the polarization and the political division that is driving these floor dynamics is one of the most corrosive forces in our society today,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff told me, arguing the never-ending tussle over minor nominees ‘makes Congress less effective.’

It’s not just judges or executive branch officials seeing Senate delays. Now it’s military brass as well.

Most people have no idea that senior military commanders have their promotions ratified by the Senate. That used to happen without a vote - but not anymore.

As of this week, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., the former college football coach, was blocking action on close to 200 promotions for everything from Navy admirals to Marine, Army, and Air Force generals.

Tuberville was using the delay to attack a new Pentagon policy that lets female service members get time off and travel expenses to go to a different state for abortion-related treatment.

With Tuberville refusing to yield — “I’m not going to budge” — the Senate simply shrugged and moved on to other nominations, staying away from any legislation dealing with the debt limit.

If the Senate really was the ‘World’s Greatest Deliberative Body,’ senators might spend day after day on the floor trying to figure out a way forward to avoid a June 1 government default.

Instead, the U.S. Senate is standing on the sidelines of the debt limit debate, content to be the ‘World’s Greatest Processor of Nominations.’

That can’t be what the Founders had in mind.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com