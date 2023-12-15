OPINION: Nearly 50 congressmen and senators are quitting. Can you blame them?

One of those leaving is Ferguson, a low-key, business-focused congressman who tried twice recently to climb higher in the GOP leadership but failed. The former dentist couldn’t win over the more extreme members who get the attention and call the shots in Washington these days.

On Thursday morning, Ferguson announced he won’t run for reelection next year, opting instead to spend more time with his family in west Georgia. Former U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, who represented Ferguson’s 3rd Congressional District before him, sympathized with the decision.

“I was there for 12 years and it was nothing like it is now,” Westmoreland said. “It has to be complete misery.”

A big part of the misery are the people he called “five or six yo-yo’s,” the Republican rabble rousers who tossed McCarthy without a plan to replace him. Because of the rules McCarthy agreed to, a handful of the angriest members were empowered to bring the entire chamber’s operations to a halt.

Where compromise and collegiality once got deals done, audacity and extremes now often win the day. Viral YouTube clips and screaming fundraising appeals get rewarded more than doing the hard work of making the government function.

No one is better evidence of that than McCarthy, whose last day in Congress was Thursday. With a narrow Republican majority and too many enemies among his colleagues to survive, the Californian was ultimately tossed as speaker after he compromised with Democrats in October to keep the federal government open.

McCarthy told a group of Capitol Hill reporters Thursday that he doesn’t regret his decision to strike a deal with the White House, “not at all,” because it also kept salaries going for members of the military. But he hammered the man behind his ouster, Florida GOP blabbermouth Matt Gaetz, whom McCarthy said was just trying to stop an ethics investigation into his own behavior.

“People study that type of crazy mind, right?” McCarthy said. “Mainly at the FBI.”

After McCarthy was deposed, but no consensus had been reached about who should succeed him, U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry quietly kept the chamber running as Speaker Pro Tem during those two weeks in October.

But the bow-tie-wearing policy wonk from North Carolina has announced that he, too, will leave Congress at the end of the year, even after rising this year to head the Financial Services Committee he long wanted to lead.

“I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end,” he said in a statement.

Ambitious people often leave Congress when they think there’s nowhere higher for them to go, and several of the names on the outgoing list qualify. Without being speaker, why would McCarthy stay? As an ally of McCarthy, McHenry could be limited, too.

But an astonishing number of the other members leaving Washington have said they genuinely worry for American democracy, but don’t see staying in Congress as the way to save it.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, told CBS News “the dysfunction of the place” is a big part of why he’s going.

Like Ferguson, Buck was targeted by Jordan’s GOP allies during the speaker’s race. After he announced he wouldn’t support Jordan for speaker, his landlord was so angry he sent him an eviction notice for his Colorado office.

“People are lying a lot. And when you call out the lies, you’re the bad guy,” Buck said of his Republican colleagues. “I feel like I can do more outside of Congress than inside of Congress.”

It’s not just Republicans leaving. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a retiring six-term Democrat from Michigan, told the Wall Street Journal the dysfunction in Congress meant he couldn’t see staying in D.C. any longer.

“The last few years have been among the most difficult and frustrating times in my professional career with a chaotic House,” he said. “It’s hard to erase that experience from one’s mind in making this decision.”

Kildee is one of many more moderate members leaving a less-and-less moderate Capitol Hill. On the Senate side, GOP U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin are both retiring, too. Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican, already resigned to take a job leading the University of Florida earlier this year, but not before he gave a floor speech that he hoped his colleagues would do more working and less performative screaming for cable news hits.

The truly incredible part about Ferguson’s retirement announcement Thursday is the fact that we heard from at least a dozen people that day interested in replacing him in Congress — and they’re not all crazy.

Maybe they don’t know how bad it’s gotten in Washington? Or maybe, hopefully, they think they can get there and make it better.