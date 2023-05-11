Opinion: GOP tries to corral Trump on abortion

While Trump picked conservative Supreme Court Justices who helped to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision last year, he’s often had an uneasy political relationship with abortion opponents, even though they are one of the key wings of the Republican Party.

Go back to the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections — where Republicans came up short in their bid to win back the U.S. Senate — that’s when Trump directly laid the blame on pro-life activists.

“It wasn’t my fault,” Trump said after a Red Wave failed to materialize last November. “It was the ‘abortion issue.” He said the pursuit of strong abortion bans, ‘lost large numbers of voters.’

So far, Trump is right. That abortion ruling has clearly provided more election energy to Democrats, leaving Republican Party leaders somewhat unsure about the path forward — especially in a race for President.

“Independents did not break our way, which has to happen if we’re going to win in 2024,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said of the 2022 midterms. “And abortion was a big issue in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.”

Donald Trump won Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016. He lost them both in 2020. The Republicans probably can’t afford a repeat in 2024.

So far, Trump has tried to steer clear of specifics, unlike Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who recently signed a 6-week abortion ban into law.

But a 6-week ban could be trouble for Republicans in swing states, especially among suburban voters.

