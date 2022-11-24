Opinion: GOP quickly turns focus away from inflation, economy

The business dealings of Hunter Biden

The treatment of Jan. 6 defendants in jail

The actions of FBI, Justice Department

A probe of the Education Department over threats to school boards

The possible impeachment of the Secretary of Homeland Security

A review of how social media companies treat conservatives

An investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak

The biggest target for Republicans is clearly the son of Joe Biden.

“Does Hunter know we took the House?” tweeted Republican Mike Collins, who won a seat in Congress from Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

Another favorite GOP whipping boy for the next Congress is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

In most of official Washington, Fauci is revered for his over five decades years of service.

Among Republicans in Congress, Fauci is a four-letter word when it comes to the Coronavirus outbreak and response.

“We will conduct proper oversight into his lies, destruction, and medical tyranny,” declared U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens. “Accountability is coming.”

It’s not quite clear what Republicans will gain from hearings where they publicly berate Fauci — who told reporters this week he is happy to appear before a GOP Congress.

“We can defend and explain and stand by everything that we’ve said,” Fauci said at the White House. “I have nothing to hide.”

Democrats quickly noted how a slew of GOP investigations and showdown hearings have left the Republican economic message in the dust.

“House Republicans have had a lot to say on crime, inflation and gas prices,” said U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. “Now all they want to talk about is Hunter Biden.”

Georgia Republicans in Congress certainly have an economic message that resonates with the voters.

Instead, the GOP focus right now is Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, impeachment, and calls to defund the FBI.

We’ll see if that’s a recipe for success in the 118th Congress.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com