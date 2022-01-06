Opinion: For Trump and his allies, it’s still all about 2020

In the immediate aftermath of Election Day in 2020, many Georgia Republicans eagerly threw Raffensperger under the bus, demanding his resignation when he wouldn’t use his office to scrutinize Trump’s defeat in Georgia.

Unable to let go of his loss, Trump has helped make the 2020 elections a central issue in the Georgia GOP primary race for governor, as David Perdue carries the torch for Trump’s grudge against Gov. Brian Kemp.

“How can you certify something with so many questions around it?” Perdue said, criticizing Kemp for not embracing Trump’s evidence-free claims of fraud.

And when Trump endorsed Perdue over Kemp, 2020 was front and center.

“He (Kemp) caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 election and allowed massive election fraud to take place,” Trump said, all part of his broader campaign to undermine Georgia’s election results.

A few days later — over 13 months after the election — Perdue filed a lawsuit seeking to inspect Fulton County absentee ballots from 2020, trying to breathe life into one of Trump’s many claims.

Trump’s fascination with his 2020 defeat has not worked out well for the GOP in Georgia. The last time it was the election focus, Republicans managed to lose two seats in the U.S. Senate as well as the majority.

Those two GOP Senate runoff election losses came on Jan. 5. The next day, the Capitol was attacked by Trump supporters.

“Last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection was a traumatic event that shook our democracy to its core,” said U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia.

But one year later, the refuted and debunked Trump claims about the 2020 election still haven’t stopped.

