Opinion: Decision of Georgia voters still echoing through Washington

President Biden and Democratic leaders have now taken the opportunity to approve a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package — that could well be followed in coming weeks by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package filled with Democratic Party priorities.

“Thank you, Georgia, for showing up to make this historical investment possible,” said Sen. Warnock.

“This is a huge deal,” Ossoff added.

Republicans gritted their teeth this week as Senate Democrats forged ahead.

“How in the world did that $1.2 trillion bill pass in the Senate 69 to 30?” asked U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro after the Senate approved the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Hice and other more conservative Republicans argue is a budget buster.

But Democrats saw the infrastructure vote as evidence to support President Biden’s efforts at bipartisanship — which voters in both parties always say they favor.

“When we build bridges across the aisle, we can get major things done for the American people,” said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwannee.

Democrats in the House though are split on the next move, as more progressive Democrats want to put the bipartisan infrastructure bill on hold — waiting to pass it until the much larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is acted upon by Congress.

For the White House, this was another step towards approval of much of the Biden agenda.

“This is about us doing the real hard work of governing,” the President told reporters at the White House. “This is about democracy delivering for the people.”

Without victories by Ossoff and Warnock in January, it’s very doubtful Biden would be driving this kind of change.

And Georgia voters laid the groundwork for his legislative success story.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com