Opinion: Congress plays the blame game on gas prices

“Some of the increase is due obviously to Putin’s war,” McCullough added. “But other increases are inexplicable at the moment.”

Republicans fault President Biden for the sticker shock at the pump, and efforts by Warnock and other Democrats to blame Russia are like fingernails on a chalkboard.

“I’m tired of Biden using the war in Ukraine as an excuse for inflation in the U.S.,” said U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton.

GOP lawmakers again denounced a plan from Democrats to strip $30 billion a year in tax breaks for the oil and gas industry, arguing that won’t help produce new domestic energy resources.

“Energy independence is a national security issue, and President Biden is calling for a tax increase on American energy producers,” said U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans.

When you peel away the arguments, the fight over high gas prices is just one part of the larger political battle over the U.S. economy in this midterm election year.

Democrats have cards to play, as they can tout strong monthly job gains and economic growth, big increases in tax revenues, smaller deficits, and a very low jobless rate of 3.6 percent in March.

But polls consistently show Americans don’t feel like things are going in the right direction, worried by the highest inflation in 40 years .

“Biden is taking money out of Americans’ wallets,” said U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point.

History shows voters often take out their economic frustrations on the party in power — which this year would be the Democrats.

That’s the blame game Democrats hope to avoid in November.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com