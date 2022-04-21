BreakingNews
UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge
ajc logo
X

Opinion: Americans hit the road – masks or no masks

Some passengers wear masks, others don't at Hartsfield-Jackson on April 19, 2022, after a federal judge reversed the federal mask mandate. John Spink / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Some passengers wear masks, others don't at Hartsfield-Jackson on April 19, 2022, after a federal judge reversed the federal mask mandate. John Spink / AJC

Washington Insider
By Jamie Dupree, For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

There were loud celebrations this week from airline passengers as a federal judge in Florida struck down a Coronavirus mask mandate for those traveling on airlines, buses, trains, and public transit.

“It’s so weird seeing faces,” I heard one flight attendant say, as many travelers instantly ignored posters declaring the need to wear a mask in the airport.

The decision was loudly trumpeted by Republicans in Congress.

“This ruling is a victory for freedom and a reality check for Democrats who are obsessed with controlling what Americans can and can’t do,” said U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point.

“You don’t have to wear masks on trains or airplanes unless you’re flying with Biden on Air Force One,” added U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro.

While the White House still supports a mask requirement for airline travelers, most Democrats in Congress said nothing about mask policies this week, making it crystal clear that they see little to no political benefit in a public fight to keep those rules in place.

But while the fight over masks is emblematic of a broader feeling among Americans who have tired of Coronavirus restrictions and precautions, this week’s federal court ruling didn’t suddenly create a mad rush to book an airline flight just because the mask mandate was gone.

Numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show airport security checks have been growing steadily this year, often going over 2 million per day — nearing 2019 pre-Coronavirus travel levels — even with the mask requirement in place.

And judging from the jammed national parks that I visited around Easter, mask rules and very high gas prices (I paid $4.81 a gallon at one stop) certainly weren’t keeping many Americans at home in the first place.

Figures from the National Park Service show visits to the Grand Canyon National Park are up nearly 14% so far in 2022 compared to 2021. In Wyoming, Yellowstone visits are up 12%. In California, Yosemite has seen a spike of 23% over last year.

The same thing is happening in Georgia, with a big increase in visitors at everything from the Jimmy Carter National Historic Park in Plains (up 121%) to the Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island (up 240%).

It’s a reminder of the odd political and economic dynamic facing President Biden this midterm election year.

The economy is strong and growing. Unemployment is very low. But high inflation is a big concern for consumers.

It’s easy to wear a mask — even if you don’t like it. It’s not as easy to find extra money in your pocket to deal with inflation.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and the Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Editors' Picks
The tractor-trailer crashed from Fulton Street onto Pulliam Street below, impacting traffic on both roads as well as on the I-20 ramps nearby.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge34m ago
Temperatures heading into the 80s this weekend

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Morning sprinkles to clear before sunny, warm afternoon
23m ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
1h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
2h ago
The Latest
Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
14h ago
Trump-backed candidate, other GOP hopefuls vie for lieutenant governor’s job
19h ago
Politically Georgia: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Georgia voting rights head to court
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
14h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
16h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top