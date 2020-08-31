Presidential election 2020: 5 key questions as campaigns enter the fall

The campaign has also been handing out masks at its events and, on Friday, told attendees they would be mandatory, per local regulations. He’s also planning a series of policy speeches and is expected to continue to use the powers of his office — including signing executive orders and issuing pardons — to help his prospects.

Biden is planning to ramp up travel to battleground states after Labor Day after spending most of the spring and summer at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, holding mostly virtual events, with only occasional travel to tightly controlled gatherings.

Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden closed out the carefully scripted, pre-taped and virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said the former vice president will be active but emphasized Biden’s events still will follow public health guidelines. That means no indoor, crowded rallies and lots of mask-wearing. Expect plenty of roundtables, meet-and-greets and question-and-answer sessions. If there are larger gatherings, the drive-in watch party outside Biden’s nomination acceptance address could be the blueprint.

Whose version of the other will convince more voters?

Trump will continue trying to win back suburban, female and older voters, and win over independents and people who didn’t vote four years ago, by painting the election as a stark choice between law and order and anarchy and between a radical, socialist takeover and economic prosperity.

Biden will continue to hammer Trump as a fundamental threat to democracy and try to make the case the president is a selfish, corrupt figure incapable of empathy. Biden will sell himself as a steady, experienced hand with a progressive policy agenda on issues including climate action and criminal justice, just not as progressive as Trump tries to make him when he blasts Biden as the front man for a “radical” takeover.

Coronavirus and an October surprise?

Biden has defined his White House bid from the start as a moral and competency case against Trump. The COVID-19 pandemic has only intensified the approach. Biden’s campaign believes there’s no cover for Trump with the coronavirus death toll surpassing 180,000 and climbing, cases nearing the 6 million mark, unemployment hovering in double digits and Congress at an impasse on further economic aid.

In remarks Thursday before Trump's nomination acceptance speech, Harris summarized the campaign’s thinking: “Trump’s incompetence is nothing new,” she said, “but in January of this year, it became deadly.” She said the incumbent “failed at the most basic and important job of a president ... to protect us.”

Trump is hoping for a late development that could be a campaign game-changer: The release of a vaccine that would mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic on his watch, before Americans vote.

His administration has been doing everything it can to accelerate the process, along with hyping new therapeutics. “We’ll produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner,” he said in his convention keynote. It’s unclear, however, whether science can deliver on his timetable.

How important are the debates?

They're crucial.

The conventions largely succeeded in fulfilling both campaigns’ objectives, so the debates — scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 — will be the most high-profile opportunities for the candidates to highlight contrasts, animate core supporters and cajole the small but critical slice of persuadable voters.

Biden and his team say they relish the idea of confronting Trump face to face. “The debates will give the V.P. the chance to call Trump on all of his B.S.,” Richmond said.

It also will be another chance for the 77-year-old Democrat to work to dismantle Trump’s framing that Biden is too old for the job. Richmond said that narrative could backfire on Trump.

“Joe Biden is really good at debates,” Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller has been saying, portraying Biden as much more skilled than Hillary Clinton.

How long will it take to choose a winner?

It might not be on Election Night.

The campaigns and national parties are engaged in lawsuits across many states, arguing over rules for absentee voting amid the pandemic, and that litigation could continue if results are close on Nov. 3. Republicans and Democrats alike are pushing their supporters to ask for absentee mail ballots, even as Trump continues to question the integrity of the election before a single vote is cast.

Don’t expect that landscape to change between now and Election Day, or even for several weeks afterward. Trump has refused to say whether he’ll accept the results if he loses, and Clinton has warned Biden not to concede if the election is remotely close.

One thing is clear, though: The Constitution sets Inauguration Day as Jan. 20, and barring catastrophic developments, either Trump or Biden will take the oath of office that day.