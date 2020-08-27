Biden, Harris criticize Trump response to unrest, pandemic

Meanwhile, the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has once again sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Days later, a 17-year-old white gunman was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two protesters in clashes between vigilante militias and protesters.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested on “Fox & Friends” that the Wisconsin unrest could help Trump’s reelection chances.

“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns,” Conway said, “the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”

Biden does not support defunding the police but has advocated for overhauling U.S. police practices after years of high-profile killings of Black Americans by officers. Harris, meanwhile, sponsored a bill in Congress to ban certain police practices including chokeholds and no-knock warrants and would create a national registry for police misconduct, among other things.

In Washington on Thursday, Harris offered her support for protesters.

“It’s no wonder people are taking to the streets — and I support them,” she said. “Make no mistake: We will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.”

Her comments are likely to fuel Republican criticism on the convention's final night and mark a stark contrast with Republican Vice President Mike Pence's remarks Wednesday, when he praised police and slammed protesters he deemed violent. He did not mention Blake or other Black Americans killed by police this year, nor directly reference the teenager arrested in connection to the killing of two protesters.

“Let me be clear: The violence must stop — whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence said, after warning people they would not be safe in Biden's America.

Biden, who has largely limited travel to near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, during the pandemic, said he’d consider traveling to Kenosha.

“If I were president, I’d be going,” Biden said. “But it’s hard to tell now what the circumstance on the ground is.”

Should he make the trip, Biden said, he would attempt to “pull together the Black community as well as the white community and sit down and talk about how we get through this.”

Of Trump, he said: “This is his America now. And, if you want to end where we are now, we’ve got to end his tenure as president.”

Harris focused her speech on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, which has shuttered much of the U.S. economy for months and killed more than 170,000 Americans. She accused Trump of incompetence that has “become deadly” while painting Biden as a president who would address the pandemic seriously. She criticized Republicans for not painting a clearer picture of the pandemic’s toll during their convention, saying Trump has failed to protect the well-being and safety of Americans.