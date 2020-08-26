More than $1.5M donated to GoFundMe for Jacob Blake

More than 47,900 people have donated to the fundraiser in two days. The fundraising goal, originally set for $250,000, was increased to $1 million on Tuesday before being raised again to $2 million.

“This fund is established to cover my son’s medical expenses, mental and grief counseling for our family and to assist our family in the days to come, as we continue to seek justice for Jacob,” Jackson said on the page. “A portion of these proceeds will also be used to benefit my son’s six children, some of whom witnessed this horrific act of violence.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, protests have been sparked in Kenosha. On the third consecutive night of protests, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a white male, was charged after two people were killed and one person was left injured.

The injured person is expected to survive, police said.

Cellphone video captured Rittenhouse reportedly opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Also in wake of the shooting, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Wednesday playoff game against the Orlando Magic. All of Wednesday’s NBA games have been postponed.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized 500 members of the National Guard to be sent to Kenosha.

“A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again,” Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I again ask those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights please do so peacefully and safely, as so many did last night. I also ask the individuals who are not there to exercise those rights to please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs.”