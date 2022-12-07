Most polls close

BreakingNews
The wait on results: Most polls have closed for US Senate runoff
Nearly all of Georgia’s voting precincts closed as of 7 p.m., save for four locations in Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Walker counties, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Voter turnout Tuesday was steady across the state and few difficulties were reported, per the AJC’s Mark Niesse. Wait times averaged about two minutes, a sharp contrast to the two-hour delays in some areas during early voting last week.

Cold, damp conditions in metro Atlanta on Tuesday did not appear to hurt turnout.

Republican Herschel Walker is counting on strong Election Day turnout to help him overcome early voting numbers that analysts say could bolster Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Election Day voting has long favored the GOP.

As the AJC’s Greg Bluestein reported earlier today, the question is whether the GOP base will turn out in big numbers for Walker, whose history of erratic and violent behavior — as well as blunders on the campaign trail — have alienated many in the party.

