How high will election day turnout go? 800K votes recorded so far

“We are seeing no lines and pretty sizable turnout,” Sterling said during a press briefing. “Keep in mind that in the general election, we only had 1.4 million voters altogether on election day.”

Election day turnout favored Republican Herschel Walker, who won 56% of the vote on Nov. 8, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won 54% of early and absentee voters.